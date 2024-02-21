Wisconsin makes the final schools for one of 2025’s best cornerbacks

Wisconsin made the final 10 schools for class of 2025 cornerback Gregory Thomas on Tuesday.

The Badgers made the cut along with Penn State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Miami and Colorado. It should be noted Thomas currently has four crystal ball predictions to choose head coach Mike Norvell and Florida State.

The talented defensive back is 247Sports’ No. 111 player in the class of 2025, No. 13 cornerback and No. 16 recruit from his home state of Florida.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently sits inside the nation’s top 10 with seven total commitments. It’s early in the process, and the Badgers are yet to receive a commitment from a blue-chip player in the class. Somehow flipping Thomas from Florida State would be a huge step in the right direction.

Celebrating his birthday Tuesday, Rivals250 DB Gregory 'Zae' Thomas drops his top 10 programs and details what's next in his recruitment:https://t.co/oLsrimUEvt pic.twitter.com/J8aaKvmYB2 — John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) February 20, 2024

If Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has one strength as a recruiter, it’s at cornerback. Fickell landed top defensive backs Amare Snowden and Jonas Duclona at the end of the 2023 cycle, that after only being the Badgers’ head coach for a few weeks. He also sent Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant to the NFL while at Cincinnati, both after being largely unheralded recruits coming out of high school.

Fickell’s defense prioritizes defensive back play, and he’s shown an ability to recruit and develop the position. So maybe that pitch is enough to get Thomas to consider the Badgers.

