Wisconsin makes final schools for one of 2025’s top running backs

Wisconsin made the top five schools for class of 2025 four-star running back John Forster on Sunday.

The Badgers were included along with Illinois, West Virginia, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Forster is 247Sports’ No. 323 player in the class of 2025, No. 27 running back and No. 12 recruit from the state of New Jersey. He currently has visits scheduled with four of his top five: Rutgers on May 31, Illinois on June 7, Wisconsin on June 14 and West Virginia on June 21.

247Sports is yet to log a crystal ball prediction for Forster’s destination.

4 ⭐️ RB John Forster has announced his final 5 per IG. Forster is expected to visit this June. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/v7l57ZV4OE — badgers.insiders (@badgers_insider) May 26, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. It is yet to land a running back — that after finishing the 2024 cycle with several top recruits at the position.

