Wisconsin makes final schools for 2025 three-star cornerback

Wisconsin made the top seven schools for three-star 2025 cornerback Jayden Shipps on Sunday.

The Badgers made the cut along with Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, NC State, Virginia and Maryland.

Shipps is 247Sports’ No. 1002 player in the class of 2025, No. 86 cornerback and No. 26 recruit from his home state of Maryland.

As of Sunday afternoon, Shipps already had official visits scheduled with Maryland, NC State and Virginia. Wisconsin then joined that list, locking in a visit for the weekend of June 14.

The three-star cornerback currently has two 247Sports crystal ball predictions to choose in-state Maryland.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with 11 players committed. It’s early in the process, but the program has landed one cornerback: Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, Ohio.

