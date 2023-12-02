Wisconsin makes the final eight schools for a four-star 2025 athlete

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell seems to be committed to recruiting the state of Ohio, and the city of Cincinnati specifically. His tenure at Cincinnati ended in 2022 when he took the Wisconsin job. But his recruiting ties to the city and the state figure to stay strong moving into the future.

There might be a recent hint at that being the case. Wisconsin made the top eight schools for four-star class of 2025 athlete Jaimier Scott.

Scott is 247Sports’ No. 323 player in the class of 2025, No. 19 athlete and No. 12 recruit from his home state of Ohio. He is from the city of Cincinnati and plays at Mt Healthy High School.

Wisconsin is in the final eight schools alongside Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, Penn State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 14 in the nation with four commitments. It is a big class for Fickell as he works to continue to build his brand of program at Wisconsin.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire