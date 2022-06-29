Wisconsin makes the cut for 2023 four-star OT Joe Crocker

After several official visits this summer, 2023 four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker has cut his list of schools down to three. Moving forward, he’ll focus on the trio of Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Mississippi State.

According to the Rivals recruiting database, Crocker is the No. 40 OT in the country and the No. 8 player in the state of Tennesee.

You can watch his junior season HUDL film here.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Franklin Road Academy standout also holds offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and several other Power 5 schools.

Coach Bostad views Crocker as a top-of-the-board OT prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle for UW.

