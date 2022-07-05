Wisconsin makes the cut for 2023 four-star CB Braeden Marshall

According to a report from Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright, 2023 four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall has trimmed his list of schools down to North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, UCF, and Wisconsin.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 359 overall prospect in the 2023 class, the No. 38 CB in the country, and the No. 71 player in Florida.

As a junior, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound CB registered 28 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

The Florida native also held offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, and several others.

Marshall, a native of Lake Mary, Florida, intends to announce his commitment on July 30.

