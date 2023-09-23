Wisconsin Lutheran shakes up Woodland Conference title race with victory over Greendale

WAUWATOSA – The late Paul Reubens, "Pee Wee Herman," used to have a segment about a secret word of the day on the “Pee-wee's Playhouse” show and for Wisconsin Lutheran head football coach Joel Radue on Friday night, that word was consistency.

Nobody screamed for joy after Radue preached on the want to stay consistent, but the Vikings pulled off a surprising 35-14 victory over Woodland Conference leader Greendale for their third straight victory. Suddenly there's a four-way tie atop the standings with three weeks left in the regular season and the Vikings are on level terms with the Panthers, Greenfield and defending champion Grafton at 3-1.

"Our consistency and our effort that we put in," Radue said after the win on what he liked most about his team's fourth win of the campaign. "I liked the work that we put in. Everything about this week could've been hard and it wasn't. The kids really bought into what we wanted them to do and the results speak for themselves."

The Vikings came out of the gate strong, taking a 14-0 lead nine seconds into the second quarter on the back of two touchdown passes by Henry Szymanski. The first was to a wide-open William Lee down the seam on their opening drive on the night and a 23-yard bubble screen to Connor Raabe on fourth-and-7.

11:51, 2Q — Connor Raabe catches the bubble screen and maneuvers his way through a bit of traffic to score from 23 yards out.@WLHSVikings leads @GPTC_reporter nine seconds into the second quarter, 14-0. #wisfb pic.twitter.com/DYnok3dwKt — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) September 23, 2023

"Our (offensive line) played great tonight," Radue said with thorough emphasis. "They dominated up front. We had plenty of time to throw the ball whenever we wanted to, plus most of our running stuff work. Henry was on target with everything tonight. It was huge for us."

Greendale got a much-needed answer with a touchdown-defensive stop-touchdown sequence to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:02 left in the second quarter. Noah Koss capped the Panthers' first scoring drive with a touchdown run from a couple yards out. A defensive stop later, Gabe Torres leaked down the middle of the field for 90 yards on a skinny post from Landon Lopez to tie the game.

The turning point came following the tying score. The Panthers tried to catch the Vikings with a surprise onside kick that just slid out of bounds around midfield. Three plays later after a sack, the Panthers were called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with about 45 seconds left in the half, keeping the drive alive for the Vikings. Szymanski found a wide-open Trey Raabe for six to take a 20-14 lead into the break.

"Their resiliency is so strong," Radue said on the first of two onside kick tries. "They didn't kept their heads about them. They didn't panic. They did what they were supposed to do in that situation. With that back-and-forth going like that, it actually worked out better for us with field position."

Another blown coverage on the back end for Greendale leaves Trey Raabe wide open for six.



That was a wild end to presumably what is the end of the half. The XP was blocked. The Panthers have one timeout left.



32.1, 2Q — @WLHSVikings 20, @GPTC_reporter 14. #wisfb pic.twitter.com/Y48iof4WcL — Michael Whitlow (@couldbelikemike) September 23, 2023

Greendale appeared to snatch momentum back with another surprise onside kick, this one successful. Junior defensive lineman Marquell Bovia Jr. shut down any hopes of a momentum swing for the Panthers with a sack on fourth-and-7 around midfield, leading to a Josiah Rice touchdown and a two-pointer from Caleb Wilson to put the Vikings up two scores once more with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

The Wisco defense smothered Greendale down the stretch and actually outscored the Greendale offense in the second half when Anthony Brown returned a fluttering Lopez pass back for a score with 3:19 to play.

"Our pressure up front was huge," Radue said on the second-half shutout of a balanced Panthers offensive attack. "Guys were relentless up front. They fought, and fought, and fought, and eventually, I think we just completely worn them out."

Wisconsin Lutheran is replicating some of its 2022 success

Last season, Wisconsin Lutheran started the season 0-3 before reeling off seven straight victories to finish second in the Woodland Conference at 6-1 and qualify for the Division 3 playoffs before being eliminated by Grafton in the opening round.

This season, the Vikings dropped two of the first three games and now sit at 4-2 with a shot at a share or an outright conference title with some assistance in the final three weeks. They'll be favored the next two weeks against Shorewood/Messmer and Cudahy before the finale against South Milwaukee. It's a bit of deja vu for the Vikings with the program trending in the right direction at the right time of the season.

During Friday's homecoming festivities, Wisconsin Lutheran honored the 1998 team on the 25th anniversary of its private schools state title. Radue was asked what will be the focus for the Vikings using this mid-season momentum to make another run, and you can probably guess which word he used.

"Consistency," Radue said. "We need to continue to be physical like we were tonight. We need to pay attention to the details and peak at the right time. We want to be playing our best football at the end of the season. As long as we continue to take care of the football on offense and stay as physical on defense as we were tonight, we've got a chance to be pretty good."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Lutheran beats Greendale; 4 lead Woodland football standings