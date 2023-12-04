Wisconsin will take on LSU in ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day

Wisconsin football officially has their bowl game, and based on how this season went a New Year’s Day game against an SEC opponent sounds impossible.

That, however, is exactly what the Badgers have in front of them as they take on No. 13 LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. CT. LSU finished the season 9-3 and Wisconsin ended the year 7-5.

The game will be held in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers.

By making a bowl game this season, Wisconsin keeps their now 22-year-old bowl streak alive. That streak is the third-longest in the nation.

