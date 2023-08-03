Wisconsin Lottery recruits a pair of popular former Packers players for its new polka party TV ad

The Wisconsin Lottery and Green Bay Packers have launched three new limited-edition Packers scratch tickets.

What happens when you get Clay Matthews, Donald Driver, a polka band, Green Bay Packers scratch tickets and bratwurst griller all together in the same Elks Lodge?

You end up with a winning TV spot that feels very Wisconsin.

To launch its new limited-edition Packers scratch tickets, the Wisconsin Lottery turned to fan favorites Matthews and Driver. The two former Packers players filmed the commercial, which began airing this week, at the Elks Lodge in Watertown.

"This isn't Lambeau," Matthews says in an outtakes video of the ad. "But it is Wisconsin," Driver says.

The three new Packers scratch tickets — $1 Winning Season, $5 Packers and $10 Green and Gold — went on sale July 21. They’re the latest in the Wisconsin Lottery’s longtime partnership with the Packers to create co-branded scratch tickets.

It’s no surprise that the Packers tickets are some of the Wisconsin Lottery’s bestselling games. Since 2010, $121,683,745 in Packers scratch tickets have been sold to help provide property tax relief for eligible Wisconsin property owners.

For people who don’t win cash instantly, there's an option to mail in $5 worth of the non-winning 2023 Packers tickets to be entered in a bonus drawing.

The grand prize is four club seat tickets to every Packers home game in the 2024-25 regular season, along with pregame field passes, a private behind-the-scenes Lambeau Field tour, a $1,000 Packers Pro Shop gift card, an autographed Packers helmet and more. The prize package has an estimated value of $50,095.

There will also be 95 MVP Tailgate Party Prize Packages with two tickets for a 2024-25 regular season game, the chance to participate in the American flag-holding ceremony on the field and other perks. One hundred $500 Packers Pro Shop gift card winners will also be drawn.

