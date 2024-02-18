Wisconsin’s loss to Iowa was made worse by Sunday’s results

Wisconsin’s 88-86 overtime loss to Iowa yesterday was somehow made worse by Sunday afternoon.

That is because the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers just fell 73-69 at unranked Ohio State. The loss dropped Purdue’s record to 23-3 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten play — opening up the conference race with just a few games remaining.

It felt as if Wisconsin’s hope of a Big Ten title went out the window when the team lost at Iowa yesterday. The loss was Wisconsin’s fifth in its last six contests, dropping its record to 17-9 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

After seeing Purdue lose at Ohio State this afternoon, it’s hard to not look back at Wisconsin’s loss and wonder how different things would have looked had the team pulled out a win. Wisconsin’s conference deficit would have been just two games, with a head-to-head matchup against Purdue to end the season.

Now, the three-game separation between the two teams may be a bit too much to overcome.

DOWN GOES NO. 2 🚨@OhioStateHoops upsets Purdue in Columbus. This is the Buckeyes' first win against a Top-2 conference team since 2018. pic.twitter.com/RqJixK2Uwr — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

Wisconsin has five conference games remaining: vs Maryland, at Indiana, vs Illinois, vs Rutgers and at Purdue. The Badgers remain mathematically alive — needing to go undefeated and have the Boilermakers somehow go 2-2 over their next four contests.

But getting both of those things to happen would be a tall task.

The Badgers have been on the doorstep of several wins during their losing streak, most notably at Nebraska and at Iowa. It’s hard not to play the what-if game when it comes to those contests and the conference race.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire