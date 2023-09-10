Wisconsin loses the turnover battle and, not surprisingly, the game to Washington State

PULLMAN, Washington – Luke Fickell could have rattled off myriad reasons behind Wisconsin’s 31-22 loss to Washington State.

He could have pointed to UW’s defense looking lost for much of the first half when quarterback Cameron Ward completed 14 of 20 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cougars build a 24-9 halftime lead Saturday at Martin Stadium.

He could have pointed to UW’s ground game, which generated just 90 yards on 29 carries. Chez Mellusi led the way with 49 yards on 12 carries; Braelon Allen was limited to 21 yards on 10 carries.

He could have pointed to missed opportunities in the opening half when UW settled for field goals rather than touchdowns.

Rather, Fickell astutely looked at the turnover battle.

Washington State recovered three UW fumbles and scored 14 points off those turnovers.

UW, for the second consecutive week, forced zero turnovers.

Numbers don’t like, folks.

“You go on the road,” he said, “and you (have) three turnovers and none on defense, it’s going to be really difficult to overcome. Especially when you’re playing a really good football team.

“Three turnovers to zero turnovers…that’s not complementary football.”

That’s not winning football.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai is tackled from behind by Washington State Cougars defensive end Andrew Edson in the second half Saturday. Mordecai completed 25 of 40 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, but also lost two fumbles on sacks.

Left tackle Jack Nelson was beaten twice for sacks in the opening half and Tanner Mordecai lost a fumble each time. The Cougars turned one of the fumbles into a touchdown.

“If I would have felt the pressure I would have stepped up and thrown the ball away,” said Mordecai, who added he told Nelson not to lose confidence in his game.

Mellusi lost a fumble with 9 minutes 19 seconds left in the game, after UW had pulled within 24-22 by dominating the third quarter.

One replay showed the ball appear to be coming out of Mellusi’s hand before his elbow hit the turf. The call on the field was a fumble and the replay ruled the call stood.

Washington State then drove 57 yards in 10 plays for the clinching touchdown.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the first half with turnovers,” said Mordecai, who completed 25 of 40 attempts for 278 yards and a touchdown. “And it’s really hard to win a football game when you do that, especially against a good team.”

UW’s defense rebounded after an ugly first half and forced the Cougars to punt on their first four possessions of the second half.

But that unit couldn’t slow Ward and the Cougars after Mellusi’s fumble.

Ward hit a critical 8-yard completion on third and 6, on the third play of the drive. He added runs of 22 and 14 yards to help move the ball to the 1.

Then former UW tailback Nakia Watson scored from 1 yard out to secure the victory.

“Played those guys for two years in a row,” linebacker Maema Njongmeta said of Ward and Watson.“They outplayed us today. Hard to swallow that pill.”

If the Badgers had eliminated those turnovers, they might have won and the Washington State players and coaches might be struggling to swallow their medicine.

"I’ve got to give them a lot of credit," Fickell said. "That’s a good football team that came to play tonight. I told our guys in the locker room afterward: They out-played us."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin loses turnover battle and the game to Washington State