Wisconsin loses to LSU as Big Ten drops yet another bowl game

The Big Ten continues to take it on the chin in bowl games. The Wisconsin Badgers started strong in the ReliaQuest Bowl but squandered a lead. They lost to an LSU Tiger team playing with backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Jayden Daniels was off to the NFL, but LSU still handed Wisconsin and the Big Ten another bowl loss.

Badgers Wire has more on the story:

“Wisconsin led 28-14 in the third quarter after a Jackson Acker 33-yard scamper for a touchdown, but LSU would put together three touchdown drives over the final quarter and a half to steal one late in Florida.”

LSU Tigers Wire also covered the game:

“Garrett Nussmeier made the first start of his LSU career on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin, and while it took the offense a bit to get going, Nussmeier ultimately lived up to expectations.

“He threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, leading what ultimately proved to be a 98-yard game-winning scoring drive as LSU survived a shootout to win 35-31.

“Malik Nabers broke the all-time school receiving yards record, and we got a sneak peek at what the offense could look like in 2024 as interim offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton called a good game.”

Wisconsin’s loss follows defeats by Ohio State and Penn State in the bowl season. USC is not exactly shaking in its boots as it prepares to enter the Big Ten later this year.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire