Wisconsin loses out on four-star DE to a Big Ten rival

The Badgers lost out on a four-star 2024 edge rusher on Sunday. 2024 prospect Dominic Nichols is staying in the Big Ten but will not be suiting up for Wisconsin.

Nichols announced his commitment to Michigan earlier Sunday afternoon. He had taken three visits, the first one being to Wisconsin, then going to Kentucky and Michigan.

Nichols is a 6-foot-5 edge rusher who is seen as the No. 10 player in the state of Maryland’s 2024 class by 247Sports. The news was first announced by Hayes Fawcett of On3 sports who mentioned that Nichols said he was “coming to win a natty.”

Michigan has been close for the past two years, and will look to get over that hump in 2024.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Dominic Nichols tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’5 245 EDGE from Ijamsville, MD chose the Wolverines over Clemson, Kentucky, & Georgia “Coming to win a Natty, won’t settle for anything less #GoBlue”https://t.co/Ydwg47rOQZ pic.twitter.com/ueWEAnrFBF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2023

