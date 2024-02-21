Wisconsin loses 2025 offensive tackle to midwestern rival

Class of 2025 offensive tackle Matty Augustine committed to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Wisconsin had heavily pursued the Connecticut native — and was one of his five finalists as of late last week. Augustine chooses the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Augustine is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ranked as the No. 394 player in the class of 2025, No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 4 recruit from his home state of Connecticut.

The offensive lineman joins a class of 2025 at Notre Dame which currently ranks No. 1 nationally at this early stage in the process. Wisconsin’s for reference, is inside the top 10 despite none of its seven commitments being blue chip recruits.

BREAKING: Notre Dame just picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7, 290-pound OL MAtty Augustine. He breaks down his decision here: https://t.co/jQRsD7CeEv pic.twitter.com/RIUSbLmwe2 — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) February 20, 2024

