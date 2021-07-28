Wisconsin loses 2022 four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks to UNC

The Wisconsin football program saw class of 2022 four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks commit to North Carolina earlier today.

While indications were already out there that this would be the case, Cheeks had visited Wisconsin and was thought to have had the Badgers high on his list.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Sebastian Cheeks has just Committed to UNC, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq The 6’3 210 LB from Evanston, IL chose the Tarheels over Michigan, Texas, Oregon, and Wisconsin. North Carolina moves up to the #17 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/D0NNZ1SwNv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 28, 2021

Nevertheless, the Evanston, Illinois standout chose head coach Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels over the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon and Texas.

Cheeks is 247Sports’ No. 131 player in the class of 2022, No. 15 linebacker and No. 4 recruit from the state of Illinois.

Wisconsin’s top targets in the class mostly remain uncommitted at this point, namely in-state OL Billy Schrauth, OL Carson Hinzman and DL Isaac Hamm.

With the Badgers currently sitting with the No. 38-ranked class of 2022 in the country and No. 10 in the Big Ten, there is still plenty of time to improve those slots and build upon 2021’s program-best recruiting output.

