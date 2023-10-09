Wisconsin looking to extend an FBS-leading stretch of success

Wisconsin improved to 4-1 and 2-0 on the 2023 season with its 24-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The win kept the Badgers on the top of the Big Ten West, and got the team just three wins away from clinching its 22nd consecutive winning season.

That stat is correct. The Badgers have not suffered a losing season since 2001. Wisconsin has had five different head coaches during that stretch:

Barry Alvarez (118-73-4 record)

Bret Bielema (68-24)

Gary Anderson (19-7)

Paul Chryst (67-26)

Jim Leonhard (interim) (5-3)

ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 99.5% chance to win six or more games, with a high probability the Badgers surpass the six-win mark this season.

It’s been an impressive run of success in Madison over the last two decades. The ongoing streak of winning seasons sits atop the FBS. Here are the other ongoing streaks:

Streak: Six seasons

Last Losing Season: 2016 (4-8)

Best Season: 2019 (12-2, Rose Bowl champion)

T-9: Notre Dame

Streak: Six seasons

Last Losing Season: 2016 (4-8)

Best Season: 2018 (12-1)

8: Utah

Streak: Nine seasons

Last Losing Season: 2013 (5-7)

Best Season: 2019 (11-3)

Streak: 10 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2012 (4-8)

Best Season: 2015 (12-2)

6: Ohio State

Streak: 11 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2011 (6-7)

Best Season: 2014 (14-1, College Football Playoff National Champion)

T-4: Georgia

Streak: 12 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2010 (6-7)

Best Season: 2022 (15-0, College Football Playoff National Champion)

T-4: Clemson

Streak: 12 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2010 (6-7)

Best Season: 2018 (15-0, College Football Playoff National Champion)

Streak: 16 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2006 (6-7)

Best Season: 2009 (14-0, BCS National Champion)

Streak: 17 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2005 (4-7)

Best Season: 2011 (12-1)

1: Wisconsin

Streak: 21 seasons

Last Losing Season: 2001 (5-7)

Best Season: 2017 (13-1)

