Wisconsin looking to extend an FBS-leading stretch of success
Wisconsin improved to 4-1 and 2-0 on the 2023 season with its 24-13 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The win kept the Badgers on the top of the Big Ten West, and got the team just three wins away from clinching its 22nd consecutive winning season.
That stat is correct. The Badgers have not suffered a losing season since 2001. Wisconsin has had five different head coaches during that stretch:
Barry Alvarez (118-73-4 record)
Bret Bielema (68-24)
Gary Anderson (19-7)
Paul Chryst (67-26)
Jim Leonhard (interim) (5-3)
ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 99.5% chance to win six or more games, with a high probability the Badgers surpass the six-win mark this season.
It’s been an impressive run of success in Madison over the last two decades. The ongoing streak of winning seasons sits atop the FBS. Here are the other ongoing streaks:
T-9: Oregon
Streak: Six seasons
Last Losing Season: 2016 (4-8)
Best Season: 2019 (12-2, Rose Bowl champion)
T-9: Notre Dame
Streak: Six seasons
Last Losing Season: 2016 (4-8)
Best Season: 2018 (12-1)
8: Utah
Streak: Nine seasons
Last Losing Season: 2013 (5-7)
Best Season: 2019 (11-3)
7: Iowa
Streak: 10 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2012 (4-8)
Best Season: 2015 (12-2)
6: Ohio State
Streak: 11 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2011 (6-7)
Best Season: 2014 (14-1, College Football Playoff National Champion)
T-4: Georgia
Streak: 12 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2010 (6-7)
Best Season: 2022 (15-0, College Football Playoff National Champion)
T-4: Clemson
Streak: 12 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2010 (6-7)
Best Season: 2018 (15-0, College Football Playoff National Champion)
3: Alabama
Streak: 16 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2006 (6-7)
Best Season: 2009 (14-0, BCS National Champion)
2: Oklahoma State
Streak: 17 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2005 (4-7)
Best Season: 2011 (12-1)
1: Wisconsin
Streak: 21 seasons
Last Losing Season: 2001 (5-7)
Best Season: 2017 (13-1)