Wisconsin will look to extend an impressive streak against No. 1 Arizona

The Wisconsin Badgers are on a tear entering the final weeks of 2023. A 1-2 start to the season was quickly met with a six-game win streak including triumphs against No. 24 Virginia in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, No. 3 Marquette and at Big Ten rival Michigan State.

That win streak will be put to the test Saturday afternoon when the Badgers visit No. 1 Arizona.

Wisconsin’s current six-game win streak is not the only thing the team will be looking to extend on Saturday. The program is also riding a two-game win streak against teams ranked No. 1 in the nation.

2015: Wisconsin 71, No. 1 Kentucky 64 (yes, the Final Four game).

2017: Wisconsin 65, No. 1 Villanova 62.

Wisconsin has won two straight games against the No. 1 team in the country, both coming in the NCAA tournament 2017 – Wisconsin 65, #1 Villanova 62

2015 – Wisconsin 71, #1 Kentucky 64 pic.twitter.com/aQalJcscym — brandon harrison (@brandonharrison) December 6, 2023

A road test at Arizona at this point in the season should be a bit tougher than defeating Villanova at a neutral site. But if the Badgers win, maybe they’re just giant-killers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire