Wisconsin locks in official visit with 2025 tight end from Nebraska

Wisconsin football scheduled an official visit with three-star class of 2025 tight end Reiman Zebert. He will be on campus the weekend of June 7 — one of the busier recruiting weekends on the calendar.

Wisconsin is among four programs that Zebert has an official visit scheduled with, joining Stanford, Duke and Nebraska.

Related: Wisconsin football 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker

The Springfield, Nebraska native is 247Sports’ No. 750 player in the class of 2025, No. 37 tight end and No. 4 recruit from the state of Nebraska.

Stanford, Duke, Nebraska and Wisconsin are the early favorites to land Zebert’s commitment, though the other programs on his offer sheet include Kansas State, Miami, Arkansas, Minnesota and Oklahoma State.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with nine total commitments. The class does not include any tight ends as of late, though Luke Fickell and his staff continue to work hard to re-shape the talent and depth at the position.

Official visits for Springfield (Neb.) Platteview TE Reiman Zebert: Stanford: May 31st

Wisconsin: June 7th

Duke: June 14th

Nebraska: June 21sthttps://t.co/3JemMjOhy2 pic.twitter.com/5DcCaNFaSL — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 27, 2024

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire