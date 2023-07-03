Wisconsin listed among PFF’s top ten running back rooms

Wisconsin is expecting to have one of the best running back duos in the nation as Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi return to lead the Badger offense.

Pro Football Focus recently listed their top ten running back rooms entering the 2023 season, and Wisconsin made the list.

Wisconsin was one of four Big Ten schools on the list, with the conference sweeping the top three spots.

Over the past two seasons, Allen has led the way with 415 carries and 2,500 rushing yards. That rushing yards number leads the nation for returning Power Five backs. Where does Wisconsin land? Here is a look at PFF’s top ten:

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) and Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) have a laugh as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Allen and Mellusi represent one of the best duos in the country, with over 3,700 rushing yards between the two of them over the past two seasons.

Trey Benson will be a force to be reckoned with, and is currently a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bucky Irving had a number of highlight runs last season, and Oregon also brings back Noah Whittington.

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Raheim Sanders is joined by a deep running back room as Arkansas looks to take a step forward in the SEC.

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with a referee after a call during the second half against the Liberty Flames at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Lane Train features rising sophomore Quinshon Judkins who returns after a sensational freshman season.

Jahmyr Gibbs was a 2022 first-round pick, but it’s no surprise that Alabama has the talent to fill that gap.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga on the sideline during the first half in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has a stacked running back room and a top- ten recruit coming in as Roderick Robinson II arrives.

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions have the best rising sophomore in the Big Ten as Nicholas Singleton will lead the way.

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Buckeyes Spring Football

The Buckeyes bring back TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to lead one of the best rooms in the country.

Michigan arguably has the best starter and backup in the same room. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will lead the way this year.

