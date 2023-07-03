Wisconsin listed among PFF’s top ten running back rooms
Wisconsin is expecting to have one of the best running back duos in the nation as Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi return to lead the Badger offense.
Pro Football Focus recently listed their top ten running back rooms entering the 2023 season, and Wisconsin made the list.
Wisconsin was one of four Big Ten schools on the list, with the conference sweeping the top three spots.
Over the past two seasons, Allen has led the way with 415 carries and 2,500 rushing yards. That rushing yards number leads the nation for returning Power Five backs. Where does Wisconsin land? Here is a look at PFF’s top ten:
Wisconsin Badgers
Allen and Mellusi represent one of the best duos in the country, with over 3,700 rushing yards between the two of them over the past two seasons.
Florida State Seminoles
Trey Benson will be a force to be reckoned with, and is currently a top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Oregon Ducks
Bucky Irving had a number of highlight runs last season, and Oregon also brings back Noah Whittington.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Raheim Sanders is joined by a deep running back room as Arkansas looks to take a step forward in the SEC.
Ole Miss Rebels
The Lane Train features rising sophomore Quinshon Judkins who returns after a sensational freshman season.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Jahmyr Gibbs was a 2022 first-round pick, but it’s no surprise that Alabama has the talent to fill that gap.
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia has a stacked running back room and a top- ten recruit coming in as Roderick Robinson II arrives.
Penn State Nittany Lions
The Nittany Lions have the best rising sophomore in the Big Ten as Nicholas Singleton will lead the way.
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Buckeyes bring back TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to lead one of the best rooms in the country.
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan arguably has the best starter and backup in the same room. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will lead the way this year.