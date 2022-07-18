Wisconsin’s list of Big Ten Media Day attendees has been announced

With Big Ten Media Days set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium next week on July 24-25, the conference formally announced a list of player attendees from each program.

Alongside Badgers’ head coach Paul Chryst, UW will have senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, and redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz all in attendance, available to the media.

Wisconsin is expected to bounce back from a disappointing 9-4 season where the Badgers failed to win the Big Ten West for the second straight season.

It’s no secret that UW will be without many core pieces that helped lead the Badgers to the No. 1 ranked defensive unit in the country last season, but the cupboards are hardly bare in Madison.

In 2022, UW will replace eight preferred starters off Jim Leonhard’s defense and six on the offensive side of the ball.

You can see the Big Ten’s full press release of attendees below:

