Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney will get a start, but he isn't happy about the reason why

MADISON – Barring an injury this week in practice, Jake Chaney should make his third college start when Wisconsin faces Washington State on Saturday.

Chaney, a junior inside linebacker from Florida, isn’t in the mood to celebrate.

The reason: Chaney is set to fill in for Jordan Turner, who was ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter of the opener against Buffalo and must sit out the first half against Washington State.

UW has appealed the call but does not expect the Big Ten to uphold the appeal.

“That’s rough, man,” Chaney said. “End of the game…it was a violent hit, but sitting somebody out for two quarters in the next game is rough.”

Turner, who started 11 of 13 games last season, recorded seven solo tackles and eight total before being ejected. Those were the No. 2 marks on the team behind safety Hunter Wohler (10 solo, 11 total).

UW coach Luke Fickell was asked about the ejection and joked:

“Trying to get me in trouble, eh?"

Luke Fickell believes the penalties for targeting are too severe

He quickly turned serious.

"I'll be honest, I said it two years ago when a kid got kicked out of the game when we were playing Indiana," he said. "I don't believe we should throw kids out of games.

“If it's a blatant, complete shot where we have to make a point, then obviously we've got to be able to do things. But this is not the right thing to do. The NFL…we can't fine them. But we've got to have some other ways. They're kind of bang, bang things…

“We’ve got to do a better job coaching and teaching, and we will. So there's other adversity we have to overcome, but it's a part of the game that we've got the rules we've got. I don't have to like them.”

Chaney, whom the coaches considered a third starter at inside linebacker, had five tackles against Buffalo and was the only linebacker to record a tackle for loss.

That came in the third quarter with UW protecting a 21-10 lead and the Bulls facing third and 2 from their 47.

Quarterback Cole Snyder started to his left, but outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski forced the pitch to Ron Cook. Chaney read the play quickly and worked inside-out to drill Cook well behind the line of scrimmage. Buffalo punted and UW drove 97 yards in eight plays for a touchdown and a 28-10 lead.

“The good fortune for us is I think we have three starting inside linebackers,” Fickell said. “What we don’t have is the depth. We don’t have the ability to (rotate) as much. That’s tough.

“Jake did a great job. I thought he played a really good football game.

“It’s another opportunity for him. But he also knows that we need Jordan, too.”

Jake Chaney hasn't forgotten UW's loss to Washington State last season in Madison

Although he doesn’t like having to fill in for Turner for one half, Chaney is eager to take the field Saturday. He recalls vividly how UW suffered a 17-14 loss to the Cougars last season in Madison.

The loss was UW’s first of the season and rocked the confidence of the players. Three weeks later, after an ugly home loss to Illinois, head coach Paul Chryst was fired.

“I just remember the amount of disappointment in the locker room,” Chaney said of the loss to Washington State. “And that kind of felt like the start of Coach Chryst getting fired. …

“I’ll be ready.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Turner targeting penalty gives Jake Chaney an opportunity