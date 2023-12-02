A Wisconsin linebacker is entering the transfer portal

Wisconsin outside linebacker Ross Gengler announced his intention to enter the transfer portal yesterday.

The walk-on linebacker was on the roster from 2020 through this past season, appearing in games only sparingly on special teams. He joined the Wisconsin program after a storied high school career in Delavan, Wisconsin.

He is set to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin’s outside linebacker room, in the meantime, isn’t set to change much entering next season. Upperclassman C.J. Goetz has the opportunity to use his eligibility and return to school, while Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and Kaden Johnson all also have years left.

The transfer portal is just heating up as bowl season is yet to get underway. Stay tuned, because Wisconsin will likely look much different entering 2024.

