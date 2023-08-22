Wisconsin legend receives permission to seek a trade from the Colts

The next step in the ongoing Jonathan Taylor saga in Indianapolis is here. The Wisconsin legend was granted permission to seek a trade last night according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taylor has been feuding with Colts owner Jim Irsay after public comments were made about the current running back market. The All-Pro running back has been rehabbing an ankle injury off-site during Colts training camp as the two sides work to resolve the issue.

The former Badger remains arguably the NFL’s best running back when healthy. He’s totaled 3841 yards in his first three NFL seasons including 33 touchdowns, a 5.1 yards-per-carry clip and First Team All-Pro honors in 2021.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

We now wait to see his market with both legitimate draft capital and a new contract likely needed to pull off a deal.

