A Wisconsin legend praises the work of Kansas HC Lance Leipold

Any football fan in the state of Wisconsin should be familiar with current Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. The long-time college coach took UW-Whitewater to six D-III championships before spending six years at Buffalo, and now three at Kansas.

The Wisconsin legend took Kansas to a program-defining win yesterday, a 38-33 win over No. 6 Oklahoma. The win over the Sooners was the Kansas Jayhawks’ first since 1997. It brings the Jayhawks to 6-2 on the season, bowl-eligible for the second consecutive year.

While the Wisconsin Badgers fell to Ohio State last night, Wisconsin legend J.J. Watt took to ‘X’ to express admiration for what Leipold is doing at Kansas.

Lance Leipold has done an unbelievable job at Kansas. Have really enjoyed watching his progression since UW-Whitewater and very excited to see how far he can take this thing. Hell of a win today for the Jayhawks. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2023

