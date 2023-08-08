Wisconsin legend to miss ‘a bit’ of training camp with an ‘excused absence”

There has been quite a saga regarding Wisconsin legend Jonathan Taylor’s status with the Indianapolis Colts over the last few weeks.

A timeline of the events can be found here. But in short, Taylor, like many running backs in the NFL, is unhappy with his contract situation. Meanwhile, Colts Owner Jim Irsay has gone to great lengths to anger the All-Pro running back. It has become quite the public feud.

Lost in Taylor’s contract situation and the Colts trying to find loopholes to not pay him, the former Badger did undergo ankle surgery this offseason after an injury-filled 2022 season.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported today Taylor will be away from Colts camp ‘for a bit with an excused absence.’ Taylor’s absence, as Rapoport notes, is in regard to treatment of his injured ankle.

From Inside Training Camp: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will be away from the team for a bit with an excused absence. pic.twitter.com/c73Ko9Tk5C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2023

It seems more and more likely Jonathan Taylor will not suit up for the Indianapolis Colts Week 1. Whether the ankle is healthy or not, the off-the-field issues seem to be pointing towards a trade before the season begins.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire