Wisconsin legend expected to return to Colts training camp this week

The Jonathan Taylor saga may be reaching its completion, at least enough that he is expected to return to the practice field.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen shared that as the expectation on Sunday, at least. Steichen said to the media “He should be back this week. Do I know the exact date he’ll be back? No, but he should be back.”

Taylor has been rehabbing the ankle he had offseason surgery on since early last week. In that time we’ve seen the public sparring between Colts owner Jim Irsay and Taylor over the running back’s contract situation and future with the team.

While the Wisconsin legend does not yet have a new contract and still has an outstanding trade request, at least a return to the practice field seems imminent.

Where this situation goes in anybody’s guess. Most of that is now in the hands of Irsay and Colts management. This piece of news at least signals Taylor’s health and the possibility he’ll be ready to take the field in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire