Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson believes he learned valuable lessons at Washington State

MADISON – Jack Nelson didn’t need to be reminded he didn’t play his best game in Wisconsin’s loss to Washington State.

“Hostile environment and I lost my poise a little bit,” the junior left tackle said, “kind of maybe got a little rattled.”

Nelson expects to perform better when UW (1-1) hosts Georgia Southern (2-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Jack Nelson's pass-blocking issues at Washington State were evident on the Badgers' first series

The graduate of Stoughton High School, who started all 13 games at right guard in 2021 before switching to left tackle, learned on UW’s first offensive series at Washington State that he faced a formidable challenge.

UW faced third and 7 from its 18 when Nelson had to block end Ron Stone Jr. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound redshirt senior used a speed rush to blow past Nelson and force quarterback Tanner Mordecai to scramble to the left sideline for a 3-yard gain.

“That’s exactly who they wanted to get into these one-on-one pass-rush situations,” ABC-TV analyst Louis Riddick said during the telecast. “This is exactly what he and Brennan Jackson said they wanted. Let’s get this team to third and 7 and then let the chips fall where they may.

“They like their speed and athleticism if this game goes to an air type of game.”

Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson prepares to block during the game Washington State last Saturday.

Stone beat Nelson for two sacks in the first half and forced Mordecai to fumble both times.

The Cougars failed to score after the first turnover, but end Brennan Jackson returned the second fumble 2 yards for a touchdown to help push Washington State’s lead to 24-6 with 2:08 left in the half.

“It’s not an excuse, but after that first technique error you get a little rattled,” Nelson said, adding in hindsight he wasn’t as focused before the game as he needed to be. “I lost my poise. Maybe it started with the long flight out there.

“I just didn’t have that poise ready. I didn’t keep it. It comes down to knowing what you are going into and coming in with that mindset of executing.”

UW's coaching staff felt comfortable tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman could handle their men one-on-one

UW’s tackles – Nelson and Riley Mahlman generally were not given help in pass protection. The staff didn’t see the need to use a tight end as an extra blocker or to chip the ends with a back.

“We can add the tight end into the mix,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “There’s no doubt. We can add the back into the mix. You go in with a game plan and we went in with a game plan. I don’t know that we were saying we were going to help anyone in particular.

“But you’ve got to be able to adjust and adapt. They’re all within the system. There’s plenty of ways of doing that.

“Maybe will be a little more apt to get to them a little quicker if that is what is happening. But as we settled down, we did a much better job, especially on the edges.”

To his credit, Nelson settled in after the rough start and Stone didn’t record a sack or a pressure in the second half. Mordecai attempted 21 passes after halftime.

“It was a great learning experience,” Nelson said. “Fortunately, I was able to pick it up in the second half. When you play this sport, you’re going to get caught like that sometimes.

“There’s no excuses other than to just move on, take it as a learning experience, which I have, and get it together.”

Mordecai, sensing his left tackle was struggling during and after the game, did what he could to help Nelson work through it.

“Tanner was a big part – after the plays, at halftime and after the game,” Nelson said. “He is a very, very mature, respectable leader.

“I have to give a lot of credit to him. His words were encouraging. A lesser man would have been: Come on! Get your (expletive) together.

“It wasn’t anything like that. I was thankful for that and was impressed by that.”

More: Journal Sentinel staff predictions for the Wisconsin Badgers' game vs. Georgia Southern

More: Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern: Four things to watch as Badgers try to rediscover winning ways

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Jack Nelson learned valuable lessons at Washington State