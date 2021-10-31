Wisconsin left out of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Even after a dominant victory against the formerly No. 10-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers are still on the outside looking in of the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Badgers received 26 votes in the latest poll, but remain behind the rival Minnesota Golden Gophers that received 29 votes.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State and Iowa both dropped six spots to No. 23 and No. 16, while Michigan State moved up one spot to No. 6 behind No. 5 Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines fell to No. 10 in the new poll.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes Georgia(1), Cincinnati(2), Alabama(3), Oklahoma(4), Ohio State(5), Michigan State(6), Oregon(7), Notre Dame(8), Wake Forest(9) and Michigan(10).

The Badgers will face off next on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. CST.

