Wisconsin leading scorer F Tyler Wahl questionable to play against MSU on Tuesday

Wisconsin could be without their leading scorer in Tuesday’s matchup against Michigan State in Madison, Wisc.

Badgers head coach Greg Gard said on Monday that Wahl missed practice yesterday, and wasn’t sure if he’d practice today or play in Tuesday’s game against the Spartans.

Important news for the Spartans' matchup Tuesday at Wisconsin. This is a lot like when MSU was missing Malik Hall. https://t.co/C0l2mEUbGd — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) January 9, 2023

Wahl suffered an apparent ankle injury against Minnesota last week, which kept him from returning against the Golden Gophers and missing Saturday’s loss at Illinois. Wahl was a preseason All-Big Ten selection, and averages 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this year.

As Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal pointed out in the tweet above, Wahl is a crucial piece for the Badgers to be successful — similar to Malik Hall for the Spartans. If he doesn’t play on Tuesday night, Michigan State’s chances of beating the Badgers on the road increases quite significantly.

Tipoff from the Kohl Center between the Spartans and Badgers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.

