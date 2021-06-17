Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

On Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin football announced that senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List per the Badgers’ social media.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy goes to the college football player every season that best represents the IMPACT acronym of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. In fact, former Wisconsin defensive lineman J.J. Watt won the prestigious award with the Badgers in 2010.

It is no surprise to see Sanborn named to an early watch list, as the Deer Park, Illinois, native has been the anchor of the Badgers’ defense the last two seasons.

