Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn named to Bednarik Award Watch List

On Monday morning, senior Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is awarded to the best defensive player in college football every season.

This is the second year in a row that Sanborn has been named to the watch list for this prestigious award, and it is likely that the Deer Park, Illinois, native will continue to receive award nominations ahead of his senior season. In fact, he has already been nominated to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

The Badgers will be returning a loaded defense this season, and the inside linebackers should be one of the best groups in the country with both Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn returning.

Gotta keep eyes on this guy 👀#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/TDGaTszXi3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 19, 2021

