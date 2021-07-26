Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list

On Monday morning, Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best linebacker in college football every season.

Related: Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn named to Bednarik Award Watch List

This will be the third award that Jack Sanborn has been nominated for this offseason. In addition to the Butkus Award Watch List, the senior linebacker has already been named to the watch lists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Bednarik Award.

Jack Sanborn has been the anchor of the Wisconsin defense for the last couple of seasons, and I would not be surprised to see him added to a few more watch lists before the season starts.

An award recognizing “the best of the best linebackers in America…” 🤔 Yep, @JackSanborn79 is your guy.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ZWAA47dHdu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 26, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.