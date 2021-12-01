Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn earns All-Big Ten honors

Tuesday was a predictably eventful day for Wisconsin’s linebackers, as the Big Ten football season awards were announced.

While Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal took home Big Ten linebacker of the year honors, both Chenal and Jack Sanborn were named as All-Big Ten First Team linebackers.

Related

A Wisconsin Badger is the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year

Sanborn finished the 2021 regular season with 38 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery while appearing in every Badger game aside from the Michigan contest.

Wisconsin’s linebackers join Badger left guard Josh Seltzner as the UW representatives on the All-Big Ten First Team in 2021. The only defensive position to be solely represented by one school was linebacker, with both choices coming from the Badger unit.