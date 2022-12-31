Wisconsin lands a transfer defensive back from the ACC

What a Friday afternoon for Wisconsin football, and it feels like we’ve been saying that often in the Luke Fickell era.

Just minutes after SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai announced his official decision to transfer to the Badgers, defensive back Jason Maitre announced he would be joining Wisconsin as well.

The secondary is a clear position of need for Wisconsin, who will be losing Cedrick Dort. Jr and Justin Clark from this season’s defense.

Maitre has played both safety and cornerback in his college career, and recorded 42 total tackles as a senior at Boston College. He has one remaining year of collegiate eligibility to use as a Badger.

