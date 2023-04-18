Wisconsin lands a three-star 2024 wide receiver

Earlier today, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell sent out the recruiting bat signal. Shortly after, Wisconsin landed a commitment from 2024 wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson.

The three-star wide receiver is Wisconsin’s first wide receiver commit in the Badgers’ class of 2024.

The 5-foot-11 speedster had offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Boston College, and Liberty among others.

Berry-Johnson is the seventh commit for Wisconsin in the class of 2024. He joins linebacker Thomas Heiberger, linebacker Landon Gauthier, tight ends Grant Stec and Robert Booker, quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, and offensive lineman Derek Jensen.

Here is a look at Johnson’s commitment post that went up on his personal Twitter account on Monday afternoon:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire