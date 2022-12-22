Wisconsin lands a signing day surprise as a WR flips to the Badgers

It was a wild recruiting journey for Trech Kekahuna, but one that ultimately came full circle. After initially committing to Wisconsin, the three-star wide receiver understandably decommited in November once the Badgers decided to make a coaching change.

Fast forward to December, and the Bishop Gorman product was ready to go to Arizona. Kekahuna committed to the Wildcats on December 17. What happened in the four days between then and now? Well, whatever went down led the west coast wide receiver back to Madison.

Kekahuna ultimately signed with the Badgers on Wednesday after initially committing to Wisconsin.

The Honolulu native totaled 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season at Bishop Gorman:

• Totaled 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns during his senior season at Bishop Gorman pic.twitter.com/tAIWkEfBzi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire