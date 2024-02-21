Wisconsin lands its kickoff specialist for 2024

Wisconsin added a commitment from walk-on kickoff specialist Gianni Smith on Tuesday.

Smith joins as a grad transfer from Portland State. He recorded touchbacks on 45 of his 63 kickoffs last season, plus has a career field goal mark of 17/22 (8/9 in 2023) — meaning he can also kick field goals if necessary.

Related: Ranking the Big Ten head football coaches entering the 2024 season

Wisconsin used Gavin Lahm in the kickoff specialist role in 2023. He sent just 12 of his 32 kickoffs for touchbacks — making this an opportunity to upgrade entering an important 2024 season.

grateful, excited & ready to be a badger #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ltx75RdZnc — Gianni Smith (@GianniSmith19) February 20, 2024

Wisconsin is in good shape in the other special teams departments. Kicker Nathanial Vakos is back after a stellar 2023, and punter Atticus Bertrams returns after a so-so debut season in Madison.

The Badgers’ 2024 transfer class is heralded as one of the best in the nation. It is a group that must contribute immediately in 2024, especially if Wisconsin is to improve on 2023’s 7-6 record.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire