Wisconsin lands a high-ceiling transfer wide receiver

Wisconsin landed a commitment from former Michigan State transfer wide receiver Tyrell Henry yesterday.

The commitment is the Badgers’ sixth in the portal this cycle, and it should not be close to the last.

Henry was a three-star recruit in Michigan State’s class of 2022, ranked as the No. 90 wide receiver and No. 17 recruit from the state of Michigan. Wisconsin was not on his offer list, but Luke Fickell did extend an offer when he was still at Cincinnati.

The transfer wideout caught 24 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns this season, and also added 12 kick returns for 205 return yards and 13 punt returns for 89 punt return yards. He is an athlete that can make in impact immediately in Madison, whether it’s at wide receiver or on special teams.

