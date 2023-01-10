Wisconsin lands a four-star transfer quarterback from the SEC

It just keeps on rolling for new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo and Badger head coach Luke Fickell.

Earlier today, Wisconsin added to an already stacked quarterback room when Mississippi State transfer quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to the Badgers.

Locke is a Texas native who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. “I want to say thank you to everyone that has had an impact on my life and has helped me get to this point. I will be committing to the University of Wisconsin. I am extremely grateful for Coach Longo and Coach Fickell for believing in me and providing me with an incredible opportunity.”

The Badgers quarterback room has been transformed this offseason:

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is cleaning up in the state of Texas at the quarterback position: – Tanner Mordecai (SMU, Waco Midway)

– Nick Evers (Oklahoma, Flower Mound)

– Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State, Rockwall)

– Mabrey Mettauer (2024 commit, The Woodlands) pic.twitter.com/2cdunQ8So5 — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) January 10, 2023

