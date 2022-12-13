Wisconsin lands a four-star safety who was previously committed to Cincinnati

Under new head coach Luke Fickell, a concern was keeping Paul Chryst’s recruits in Madison and keeping the next Badger class in tact. The flip side of that concern? Wisconsin will likely attract recruits who were previously committed to Fickell at Cincinnati. That’s exactly what happened on Monday.

Wisconsin landed four-star safety Braedyn Moore who initially committed to the Bearcats but understandably decided to withdraw his commitment after Coach Fickell made it to Madison. Moore is now a Badger commit, and the 2023 safety announced his decision Monday afternoon on Twitter. He held offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Tennessee, and Illinois among others.

