Wisconsin lands former Syracuse transfer OLB Leon Lowery

Fire the transfer portal cannons! Wisconsin received a commitment yesterday from former Syracuse Orange outside linebacker Leon Lowery Jr.

The New Jersey native has two years of eligibility remaining and joins a Wisconsin OLB room that lacked big-time production in 2023. Its leading producer was C.J. Goetz with 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception — though Goetz may have played his last year of college football.

Lowery, meanwhile, is fresh off a 46-tackle, 7.5-tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 campaign. He figures to play a big role in Mike Tressel’s defense immediately.

The former Syracuse OLB was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in North Brunswick, New Jersey. He does not currently have a transfer rating.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire