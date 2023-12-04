Wisconsin lands former Syracuse transfer OLB Leon Lowery
Fire the transfer portal cannons! Wisconsin received a commitment yesterday from former Syracuse Orange outside linebacker Leon Lowery Jr.
The New Jersey native has two years of eligibility remaining and joins a Wisconsin OLB room that lacked big-time production in 2023. Its leading producer was C.J. Goetz with 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception — though Goetz may have played his last year of college football.
Lowery, meanwhile, is fresh off a 46-tackle, 7.5-tackle-for-loss, 3.5-sack 2023 campaign. He figures to play a big role in Mike Tressel’s defense immediately.
The former Syracuse OLB was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in North Brunswick, New Jersey. He does not currently have a transfer rating.
Badgers fans stand up!!!!!!! #committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/Dipb52v5Dp
— Leon Lowery Jr (@leonlowery5) December 3, 2023