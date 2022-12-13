Wisconsin lands former Cincinnati commit Jonas Duclona

On Monday afternoon, we began to see the effects of head coach Luke Fickell in his early days at the helm. A pair of players who were former Cincinnati commits decided to take their talents to Madison.

Wisconsin landed former Bearcats commit Jonas Duclona after he took an official visit to campus this past weekend. The three-star cornerback was an All-American Bowl attendee and held offers from the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Florida, Minnesota, and Iowa.

He is ranked as a top-100 cornerback in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

Here is a look at his official announcement from his personal Twitter:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire