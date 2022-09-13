Wisconsin lands in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

After an upset loss to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers are now projected to play against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Duke’s Mayo Bowl according to the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections.

This will not be the first time that the Badgers have played in Duke’s Mayo Bowl, as they took down Wake Forest 42-28 in 2020 and memorably broke the trophy in the post-game celebration. It should also be noted that Wisconsin has never matched up against Virginia Tech.

The projected College Football Playoff teams for this week remain unchanged with Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia.

The Badgers will try to right the ship this week against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall on Saturday.

