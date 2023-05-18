Wisconsin lands a D-II All-American transfer defensive back

The Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell added to their new-look roster on Tuesday when D-II All-American Nyzier Fourqurean committed to Wisconsin.

He initially committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores before flipping to Wisconsin on Tuesday. Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell was the head coach at Grand Valley State, where Fourqurean starred at the Divison II level.

Fourqurean stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and is known for his speed and athleticism in the defensive secondary. He joins a Wisconsin secondary headlined by the return of Ricardo Hallman, who put on a show during Wisconsin’s spring event. Check out Fourqurean announcing his decision to commit to the Badgers via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire