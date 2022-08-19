Wisconsin lands Crystal Ball Prediction for 2023 three-star DL Ashton Sanders

On Monday, 247Sports writer Jackson Moore gave his Crystal Ball Prediction for 2023 defensive lineman Ashton Sanders out of Los Angeles, California, to commit to the University of Wisconsin.

This prediction from Moore, albeit low in confidence (1), comes on the heels of a de-commitment from Cal.

Per the 247Sports composite, Sanders is the No. 658 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 74 DL in the country, and the No. 53 player in California.

The Cathedral High School standout also holds offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Fresno State, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Washington State.

According to MaxPreps, as a junior, Sanders registered 47 tackles, 10 TFL, three sacks, and a forced fumble in nine games.

His potential addition to the program would be significant for the Badgers amid an underwhelming 2023 recruiting cycle.

You can watch his junior season HUDL film here.

