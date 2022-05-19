Wisconsin lands a commitment from three-star DT Roderick Pierce

Paul Chryst and his coaching staff stayed hot on the recruiting trail, securing their fifth commitment in the 2023 recruiting class from three-star defensive tackle Roderick “Trey” Pierce out of Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Per 247sports, Pierce is the No. 107 DL in the country, and the No. 23 player in the state of Illinois. You can watch his highlights here.

The Brothers Rice High School standout also held offers from Illinois, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and several others.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound DT is now the third player from Illinois to commit to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting cycle, joining Tyler Jansey and Justin Taylor.

Pierce announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

