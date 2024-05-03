Wisconsin lands commitment from fast-rising class of 2025 safety

Wisconsin landed a commitment from class of 2025 safety Luke Emmerich on Friday.

The fast-rising safety is 247Sports’ No. 930 player in the class of 2025, No. 78 safety and No. 4 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

Wisconsin’s previous staff made a point to recruit the rival state well. The new staff has continued that initiative in its first two recruiting classes, with a commitment from 2024 iOL Emerson Mandell (No. 2 in Minnesota) and now Emmerich.

The 6’1,” 195-pound safety chooses to Wisconsin over offers from notable programs including Minnesota, USC, Washington, Utah, Michigan State and Nebraska.

He is Wisconsin’s tenth commitment in the class of 2025. The group now ranks No. 18 in the nation and No. 4 in the new Big Ten.

Wisconsin lands Monticello (Minn.) safety Luke Emmerich, who has been one of the Midwest’s biggest risers recently. 6’2, 200 pounds and ran a 10.69 in the 100 recently.https://t.co/qCyshrlGrY pic.twitter.com/1bTh8gUTTq — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire