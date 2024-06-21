Wisconsin lands commitment from brother of a current Badgers RB

The Wisconsin Badgers a commitment from preferred walk-on athlete Harry Bortolotti Jr. on Thursday. He is the younger brother of Badgers redshirt junior running back Grover Bortolotti and will join the program as a member of its class of 2025.

A Whitefish Bay native, Harry Bortolotti has experience playing on all three sides of the ball, most notably at running back and defensive back. He’s a versatile athlete who will need to compete for a spot on the field at Wisconsin, but joining his brother in Madison will certainly be special.

Luke Fickell and his impressive recruiting staff led by Pat Lambert (Director of Recruiting) and Max Stienecker (Director of Player Personnel), have already reeled in 20 verbal commitments in the class of 2025.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks 12th in the country by 247Sports, with four-star linebacker Mason Posa (Albuquerque, NM) and four-star offensive lineman Logan Powell (Phoenix, AZ) headlining the list of commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire