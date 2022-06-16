Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 three-star CB A.J. Tisdell

The month of June has been good for the Badgers, who’ve now received their ninth commitment of the 2023 recruiting class from three-star cornerback A.J. Tisdell out of College Station, Texas.

According to the Rivals recruiting database, Tisdell is the No. 54 ranked CB in the country, and the No. 82 player in the state of Texas.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, the College Station High School standout chose Wisconsin over offers from Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado State, North Texas, Sam Houston, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, and Vanderbilt.

As a junior, Tisdell registered 48 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception. Additionally, it’s been reported that the speedy defensive back can run a 4.46 40-yard dash.

Tisdell is the ninth player to commit to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class. You can watch his junior season highlights here.

The Texas native announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis.