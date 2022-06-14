Wisconsin lands a commitment from 2023 three-star WR Collin Dixon

After a visit to Madison this past weekend, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff received a verbal commitment from three-star athlete Collin Dixon out of Tallmadge, Ohio.

Per 247sports Composite, Dixon is the No. 891 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 80 ATH in the country, and the No. 27 player in the state of Ohio.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, the Tallmadge High School standout also held offers from Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and several others.

Dixon is the eighth player to commit to Wisconsin in the 2023 recruiting class. You can watch his highlights here.

The Ohio native announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

